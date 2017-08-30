TOP STORIES
Ramz Nic To Spark another Controversy with new song featuring Kofi Kinaata
After being cautioned by well versed Prophet;Prophet Adepa over his hit song titled ‘Gbelemo’ featuring Yaa Pono,sensational Hiplife artiste Ramz Nic is set to release another controversial song featuring Kofi Kinaata.
It would be recalled that the general overseer and founder of Greatness Palace Chapel Prophet Adepa who endorsed the 'Gbelemo' song after listening to it on Obonu Fm’s Mix countdown show,cautioned Ramz Nic to come for consultation if he really wants the song to become an instant hit.
The man of God who was speaking in a telephone conversation with Razzonline.com argued that playing the song on air wouldn’t guarantee that the song will become a hit, but Ramz Nic also needs spiritual backing which he claims is his specialty.
Prophet Adepa's revelation sparked a lot of controversies within the showbiz fraternity with most entertainment pundits questioning whether Prophet Adepa is truly a man of God.
known in real life as Ankamah Nicholas,Ramz Nic who had also rubbished the Prophet’s revelation will on the second week of September ,release his debut song for 2017 titled “Twi Mi Borkor’ featuring the multiple award winning hiplife artiste Kofi Kinaata and produced by Kin Dee.
Razzonline.com asserts that, Ramz Nic’s ‘Twi Mi Borkor’ song is likely to spark another elephantine controversy considering the lyrical content.’Twi Mi Borkor’ literally means Pull Me slowly in the Akan dialect.
Aside ‘Gbelemo’,Ramz Nic is also noted for songs like 'Nyame Ay3 bi" featuring Guru and Benji,Pusese featuring 4×4 and Wind it that also features dancehall general Stonebwoy.
