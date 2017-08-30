TOP STORIES
Generation speaks when death exist replacement.By: Boaz Akude
After 'ExGirl' comes 'I surrender' by K-Hi Bangit ft Lippy
Well-decided to remain committed to his new girlfriend, irrespective of being stalked by his 'ExGirl; K-Hi Bangit has just released 'I surrender' which features Lippy.
Co-produced by Omo Fuji and K-Hi Bangit and recorded at the studio's of Hotline Music Group; 'I surrender', comes as a follow up song to Lippy and K-Hi Bangit's 'ExGirl' song.
'While being stalked by an 'ExGirl' can be that frustrating and even create some sort of trust issues with one's new partner, the need to assure them and equally be committed becomes necessary, hence 'I surrender'," says K-Hi.
Adding, "and 'I surrender' idea came up after my friend, Omo Fuji, a Nigerian based in Ghana, who is also an artist and producer sent me a beat which inspired the hook to the song. The rest was put together by me and Lippy."
Meanwhile, the video for 'I surrender' has already been shot and in its editing stage. Follow @khibangit and @LippyOfficial on social media.
Musically known as K-Hi Bangit (Kofi-High Bangit), Kofi Agyare Benjamin's music life began while he was mainly a drummer with a traditional drumming and dancing troupe. He is very familiar with traditional instruments created in Ghana and some parts of Africa.
He has also played with some individual bands that played for artists like Efya, Sammie B, Okomfuo Kwadie, Stonebwoy, and Kofi B, among others.
Download 'I surrender' by K-Hi Bangit featuring Lippy below:
https://soundcloud.com/k-hi-bangit/i-surrender/s-kMuVh
Music News