modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Music Premiere Yung6ix—No Favors Featuring Dice Ailes & Mr. Jollof

Purple Drums
1 hour ago | New Release

After causing a stir with the visual for "Everything Nice", KKTBM hip-hop force Yung6ix attacks with the visual for his hit single "No Favors".

The brilliant Disally produced trap/hip-hop banger features Chocolate City's pop star Dice Ailes and praised comic Mr. Jollof, which first surfaced in May of 2017 gets a world-class visual treatment directed by Lenx.

The track which is causing a stir with the viral "shake body" dance, is expected to be housed on Yung6ix's sophomore LP slated for a late-2017 release.

WATCH "NO FAVORS" MUSIC VIDEO - http://smarturl.it/NoFavors.Video

GET "NO FAVORS" - http://smarturl.it/No.Favors

"NO FAVORS" ON MYNOTJUSTOK - https://my.notjustok.com/track/215133/yung6ix-no-favor-ft-dice-ailes-mr-jollof

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

New Release

TOP STORIES

I was protecting my Minister – Karbo defends ‘fight’

6 hours ago

Deputy Agric Minister resigns over ethnocentric comments

6 hours ago

quot-img-1The whole duty of man is to obey the Lord and live for his glory.

By: Bismark Omari Somuah quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.39684.4012
Euro5.28325.2867
Pound Sterling5.68425.6916
Swiss Franc4.64324.6462
Canadian Dollar3.51853.5210
S/African Rand0.33840.3386
Australian Dollar3.50263.5089
body-container-line