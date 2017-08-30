TOP STORIES
The whole duty of man is to obey the Lord and live for his glory.By: Bismark Omari Somuah
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3968
|4.4012
|Euro
|5.2832
|5.2867
|Pound Sterling
|5.6842
|5.6916
|Swiss Franc
|4.6432
|4.6462
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5185
|3.5210
|S/African Rand
|0.3384
|0.3386
|Australian Dollar
|3.5026
|3.5089
Music Premiere Yung6ix—No Favors Featuring Dice Ailes & Mr. Jollof
After causing a stir with the visual for "Everything Nice", KKTBM hip-hop force Yung6ix attacks with the visual for his hit single "No Favors".
The brilliant Disally produced trap/hip-hop banger features Chocolate City's pop star Dice Ailes and praised comic Mr. Jollof, which first surfaced in May of 2017 gets a world-class visual treatment directed by Lenx.
The track which is causing a stir with the viral "shake body" dance, is expected to be housed on Yung6ix's sophomore LP slated for a late-2017 release.
WATCH "NO FAVORS" MUSIC VIDEO - http://smarturl.it/NoFavors.Video
GET "NO FAVORS" - http://smarturl.it/No.Favors
"NO FAVORS" ON MYNOTJUSTOK - https://my.notjustok.com/track/215133/yung6ix-no-favor-ft-dice-ailes-mr-jollof
