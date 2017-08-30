TOP STORIES
'IF YOUR THIGH IS BIGGER THAN YOUR ELDER BROTHER'S THIGH THEN YOURS MUST BE SWOLLEN'By: JOHN KOBIGA
I Stole Daughters Of Glorious Jesus Song—Mzbel Confesses
Ghanaian songstress Belinda Nana Akua known in showbiz circles as Mzbel has confessed to stealing Daughters of Glorious Jesus hit song "Asomdwoe Hene" and remaking it to her hit single "Adedeede".
Speaking on how she entered into the music industry, the 16 years hit maker says she got into the industry by chance, no voice training, no grooming or whatsoever, it just happened for her.
The songstress revealed that in her hustling days, she was working as a front desk at Hush Hush studio's and anytime a beat was played the beat maker will tell her to try her voice on it and people loved it but she had no serious intention of pursuing a music career.
So she started writing her own songs and one day a beat was played in the studio, what came to her mind was "Asomdwoe Hene" by Daughters of Glorious Jesus. She then remade the song to "Adedeede" which was not to be released but they released it and it became a hit.
Many are wondering why she remade a gospel song into a circular song with vulgar words.
Mzbel who claims to have changed from her skimpy way of dressing and now regrets living that unscrupulous life revealed this on the pundits on Ghone TV and now that she has started confessing we expecting to hear more from her after she confessed to bleaching and now stealing song.
