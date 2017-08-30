TOP STORIES
Credibility is not about what one does or what one says.It's about who one is on inside,so,it is not demanded.By: Kyei-Afrifa Mannhei
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3968
|4.4012
|Euro
|5.2832
|5.2867
|Pound Sterling
|5.6842
|5.6916
|Swiss Franc
|4.6432
|4.6462
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5185
|3.5210
|S/African Rand
|0.3384
|0.3386
|Australian Dollar
|3.5026
|3.5089
Christians Are Missing The Purpose Of Praise And Worship—Sampson Asare
Sampson Asare, in his recent interview with FN News spoke about praises and worship and why Christians must adhered to simple praise and worship principles.
According to the US-based Ghanaian Gospel minister, the subject of our praise and worship has been gradually shifted from God to man.
“It’s a common experience these days singing to the pleasure and entertainment of the congregants with most choirs and music groups being directed to sing to what the congregants want to hear.
It should be emphasized that many activities in the church have the objective of evangelizing and making people stay in the church but praises and worship is primarily to God and God alone. Any other benefit of praise, apart from it being for God, is secondary.”
Sampson further remarked that for ages angels have been singing Holy, Holy, Holy is the Lord God almighty. They are neither bored nor tired of singing it because it is not for their own pleasure.
“It’s not for their own pleasure In our quest for change, choirs and singing groups bring in all manner of worldly styles just to please the congregants.”
“We don’t go to church to please ourselves. Though songs of praise can make us happy, give us hope, and comfort us, the ultimate receiver should always be God.”
Check out one of Sampson Asare’s latest releases songs ‘ONYAME MMERE’.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Gospel News