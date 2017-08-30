modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Music Release Bramix Feat. Yungvypher – Say

Oga Kan
2 hours ago | Audio Report

Bramix set to drop a new tune teaming up with label mate Yungvypher

New massive tune from EHE finests,Bramix & Yungvypher “SAY, the song has the fusion of afropop ,rap and classic music.

Rap fuse with pop. Bramix delivered in his surest way of passing message through afro pop,while Yungvypher came in with rap and classical pattern of music.

Indeed, if the combination of Afropop, rap and classic is to go by with.

Then wait for the release of this job #SAY
With Pboil igniting the flame of the beat
DOWNLOAD Bramix x Yungvypher – Say

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

Audio Report

TOP STORIES

I was protecting my Minister – Karbo defends ‘fight’

6 hours ago

Deputy Agric Minister resigns over ethnocentric comments

6 hours ago

quot-img-1You've got to take the bitter with the sour.

By: Samuel Goldwyn quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.39684.4012
Euro5.28325.2867
Pound Sterling5.68425.6916
Swiss Franc4.64324.6462
Canadian Dollar3.51853.5210
S/African Rand0.33840.3386
Australian Dollar3.50263.5089
body-container-line