Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3968
|4.4012
|Euro
|5.2832
|5.2867
|Pound Sterling
|5.6842
|5.6916
|Swiss Franc
|4.6432
|4.6462
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5185
|3.5210
|S/African Rand
|0.3384
|0.3386
|Australian Dollar
|3.5026
|3.5089
Music Release Bramix Feat. Yungvypher – Say
Bramix set to drop a new tune teaming up with label mate Yungvypher
New massive tune from EHE finests,Bramix & Yungvypher “SAY, the song has the fusion of afropop ,rap and classic music.
Rap fuse with pop. Bramix delivered in his surest way of passing message through afro pop,while Yungvypher came in with rap and classical pattern of music.
Indeed, if the combination of Afropop, rap and classic is to go by with.
Then wait for the release of this job #SAY
With Pboil igniting the flame of the beat
DOWNLOAD Bramix x Yungvypher – Say
