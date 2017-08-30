TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3968
|4.4012
|Euro
|5.2832
|5.2867
|Pound Sterling
|5.6842
|5.6916
|Swiss Franc
|4.6432
|4.6462
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5185
|3.5210
|S/African Rand
|0.3384
|0.3386
|Australian Dollar
|3.5026
|3.5089
New Music: Fowosere ft. SmoothKiss - Ride Me Jeje | @Fowoplays
Play Records Boss, Fowosere is back again after his previous successful single
"Answer the Call" which was released early this year.
Fowosere comes forth with a new banging tune and He teams up with Smoothkiss on this one titled "Ride Me Jeje", The sound was produced by SmoothKiss & Apek, Mix & Mastering by Angelsounds.
Follow him on IG/Twitter: @Fowoplays
