New Music: Fowosere ft. SmoothKiss - Ride Me Jeje | @Fowoplays

NGwide Official
1 hour ago | Audio Report

Play Records Boss, Fowosere is back again after his previous successful single

"Answer the Call" which was released early this year.

Fowosere comes forth with a new banging tune and He teams up with Smoothkiss on this one titled "Ride Me Jeje", The sound was produced by SmoothKiss & Apek, Mix & Mastering by Angelsounds.

Follow him on IG/Twitter: @Fowoplays
Download, Listen And Share Your Thought Below:-
DOWNLOAD Fowosere ft. SmoothKiss - Ride Me Jeje

https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/264772/by/Xshatyy

https://my.notjustok.com/track/264772/fowosere-ft-smoothkiss-grind-me-jeje

