By: Philemon Arpelleh
Love for Lives Africa launches "Where two or more women are gathered"
Love for lives Africa a social enterprise group that uses the power of theatre and communication to touch the lives of the poor and vulnerable has launched a campaign to promote the cause of women in Ghana.
Dubbed "Where two or more women are gathered," the group is set to stage a number of sizzling, witty, thought provoking plays across the country that capture the moods, stories of women in corporate environments, market places, homes every nook and cranny women may be gathered.
In a hugely patriarchal society where men dominate with women left to chart their own path for success, one man, Nii Commey will use theatre and communication to attempt to change the narrative about women in Ghana.
In what was a teaser for what patrons must expect from the stables of Nii Commey, the witty playwright pulled a dramatic stunt at the launch of “Where two or more women are gathered."
Playwright Nii Commey in red
Patrons who had gathered for the launch of the programme and were watching excerpts of Nii Commey’s plays, had the shock of their lives when from nowhere, a shabbily dressed young man walked into the conference room of the Sunlodge Hotel, demanding that a slim beautiful lady seated next to another more responsible looking man should walkout of the conference room.
In what looked like a relationship that had gone sour, the shabbily dressed man started accusing the lady of cheating on him and swore to create a scene in the auditorium if his girlfriend would not go home with him.
He started swearing, insulting and threatening to beat up the girl together with the man she was seated with. It looked embarassing.
In an attempt to escape from what was an obvious embarrassment, the woman against whom the allegations of cheating had been leveled decided to walk out of the conference room and in doing that she inadvertently stepped on the foot of another woman with her high heel and that triggered another ‘world war’ of insults.
Scene captured during the stunt
For many who didn’t know what Nii Commey was up to, quickly rushed outside to get security to come and maintain some sanity only for them to be told the drama was a stunt.
October 28
If that little drama was intriguing, then patrons are to expect an exhilarating new experience when Nii Commey handwriting premiers “Skirts and Suits” on October 28 at the National Theatre.
It will be the beginning of “Where two or more women are gathered” brand of plays about women in the world of their own.
“Skirts and Suits” as the name suggests will capture the experiences of women in the corporate environment, the challenges they face and what they do to surmount those challenges.
According to Nii Commey, for the next 24 months, the Love for lives Africa Group will stage a number of these plays across, with different, plots, scenes and environments just to empower women across the country.
Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com|Nathan Gadugah
