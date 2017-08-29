modernghana logo

Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Others Rock ‘Ghana Meets Naija UK’

Daily Guide
2 hours ago | General News
Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale and some selected local and international artistes last Friday, August 25 thrilled UK music fans with live performances at the 02 Arena in London.

The event, 'Ghana Meets Naija UK', which attracted over 5,000 music fans in UK and other countries in Europe, treated fans to non-stop live performances from Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy and other talented artistes billed for the event.

The maiden edition of the concert, organised by Empire Entertainment, was aimed at bringing artistes from the two countries together on one stage to entertain their various fans in and around UK.

Shatta Wale, who was one of the headline artistes, thrilled fans with his stagecraft, hit songs and dancing skills.

He gave a splendid display at the event, sending audience onto the dancefloor throughout his one and half hours on stage.

Stonebwoy also sent the energised music fans into frenzy, when he took the stage to perform and treated fans to a memorable performance.

The night also witnessed stellar performances from Eugy, Nigeria-born UK-based finest act Sona, Mologo from Nigeria, UK-born Ghanaian Rashelle Blue, Kwamz, Flavour, among others.

However, popular Nigerian dancehall artiste, Burna Boy, who was billed to represent Nigeria, failed to honour the invitation.

The event was sponsored by UniBank, Menzgold Ghana, Carabao Energy Drink, Rigworld Training, British Airways and Major Empire.

By George Clifford Owusu

