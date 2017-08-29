TOP STORIES
Video/Photos: Jackie Appiah, Desmond Elliott, others attend IYES 2017
Patrons who thronged the National Theatre in Accra experienced Heaven on earth with the Brian Jones Outreach Ministry's annual IYE Summit.
The three-day-event, which started on August 25, saw the manifestation of the glory of God through the ministration of Bishop Tudor Bismark, Pastor Brian Amoateng, Prophet Daniel Amoateng, Sonnie Badu and some anointed preachers.
The International Youth Empowerment (IYES) Summit is a global initiative dedicated to the spiritual, intellectual and emotional growth of the youth.
The Summit focuses on informing, inspiring and empowering individuals through the spirit of God.
This year’s event witnessed the presence of personalities such as Jackie Appiah, Desmond Elliott, Nana Ama McBrown, Ohemaa Mercy, Brother Sammy, Prophet Seth Frimpong, Gloria Sarfo, Sonnie Badu, Bishop Tudor Bismark, Fanny Facy and Timothy Bentum among others.
In an interview with Joy News’ Becky, President of IYES Ghana, Pastor Brian Amoateng stated that he was fulfilled by the great works of God at the event.
“Exactly as God told me, it has happened. And I know something has happened to the youth of Ghana…God surprised me…God did it,” he said.
Prophet Brain urged the youth to expect mightier manifestations next year.
Watch highlights of the three-day revival below:
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Maxwell Amoofia
