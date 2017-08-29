TOP STORIES
the sun we see today and do not make good use of it will not be there the time we need it mostBy: william obiri
A-Plus, Deputy Chief of Staff in public fight
Controversial musician A-Plus is threatening to expose activities of some members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) if he is pushed to the wall.
A-Plus over the weekend made several allegations of fraud and corruption against the Deputy Chiefs of Staff, Francis Asenso-Boakye and Abu Jinapor.
He described them as “stupid” indicating that he could not fathom why the President could appoint such corrupt officials into government.
“NPP delegate’s congress…. 7 months of NPP government. So far so good except appointing some very corrupt officials including the two... deputy chief of staffs....Arrogant and corrupt ... You think you’ll be in power forever. Even John Mahama I was not afraid of him then you,” A Plus, who is a staunch supporter of President Nana Akufo-Addo wrote on his Facebook page, a post which started a war of words between him and Mr Asenso.
Reacting to the claims, Mr Asenso-Boakye accused A-Plus of “sheepishly” using social media to attack him and his colleague Deputy Chief of Staff Samuel Abu Jinapor by tagging them as “thieves. corrupt and arrogant”.
Mr Asenso-Boakye in his post denied scheming to “fleece” the country and accused A Plus of developing a “nauseating sense of entitlement” which does not speak well of him.
“Indulging in baseless accusations and unsubstantiated claims of corruption and arrogance is beneath you and frankly discredits you in the eyes of right thinking Ghanaians. As the President noted at the just ended NPP Conference, he is willing and ready to look into any case of alleged corruption. You may kindly take up his generous offer and present your case to him,” he added in a statement.
But speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Monday, A-Plus urged Mr Asenso-Boakye to tell the whole world why he (A-Plus) reported him to President Nana Akufo-Addo a few weeks ago.
He said claims by the Deputy Chief of Staff are baseless and do not hold water.
“The Genesis of this entire matter is because of a request Asenso made. He has made more requests of me than the other way around. His claims are just baseless” he said.
A-Plus, avid NPP supporter?
Brong Ahafo Regional Youth Organizer of the NPP wading into the controversy has stated that A-Plus cannot claim to have worked to bring the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to power.
According to Kwame Baffoe, the musician who claimed to be an avowed supporter of President Akufo-Addo’s vision could not even do a song for free for the NPP.
He claimed A-Plus charged then Vice Presidential candidate Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for his hit single ‘Ab3n B3 Bom’.
Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Monday, Kwame Baffoe described A-Plus as very ungrateful.
He indicated that, the musician every month makes three million cedis from the Bulk Oil Storage and Transport Company (BOST) when in fact he the party executive hasn't gotten even 20 pesewas worth of sachet water from government.
Abronye DC as he is popularly called could not understand why A Plus is making ugly noises when he could not even do a song for free.
“Has A Plus lost his talent? He should compose a song for the NDC or CPP to come to power and he will enjoy all the contracts,” he noted.
Abronye DC has vowed to deal with the musician if he continuous to bring the name of the NPP into disrepute.
In a riposte, A-Plus described as laughable the allegations being levelled against him.
He said he did not charge the NPP a dime for the song because he did it out of his love for the party.
“Dr. Bawumia will even laugh if he hears this allegation,” he stressed.
A-Plus warned the deputy Chief of Staff not to dare him to open the Pandora's box.
