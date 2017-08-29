modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Tee Rhyme's 'Roof Ripping' Performance At Eastern Music Awards Nominees Jam—Highlights

Nana Kesse
26 minutes ago | Celebrity

Nominees Jam for the maiden edition of Eastern Music Awards came off yesterday at Jackson Park-Koforidua.

The night saw performances from great artistes from Eastern region and outside the region.Tee Rhyme’s performance at the Nominees Jam in Koforidua yesterday definitely proved his class Among his comrades up and coming artistes in eastern region.

Tee Rhyme the stylish rapper left patrons of the programme yearning for more after his performance.

The “Im flying” major hit maker thrilled fans with his flawless stagecraft with his hits back to back at Jackson Park

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

Celebrity

TOP STORIES

NDC summons emergency meeting over Asiedu Nketia's 'gun attack'

3 hours ago

Gun-wielding land-guards burn down Church at Spintex [Photos]

4 hours ago

quot-img-1THERE IS OPPORTUNITY EVERYWHERE BUT HOW TO FIND IT

By: BETTY-BEV AGYEI-HH quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.39684.4012
Euro5.26445.2676
Pound Sterling5.67985.6864
Swiss Franc4.60544.6073
Canadian Dollar3.51953.5227
S/African Rand0.33720.3373
Australian Dollar3.49653.5028
body-container-line