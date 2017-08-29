TOP STORIES
By: BETTY-BEV AGYEI-HH
Tee Rhyme's 'Roof Ripping' Performance At Eastern Music Awards Nominees Jam—Highlights
Nominees Jam for the maiden edition of Eastern Music Awards came off yesterday at Jackson Park-Koforidua.
The night saw performances from great artistes from Eastern region and outside the region.Tee Rhyme’s performance at the Nominees Jam in Koforidua yesterday definitely proved his class Among his comrades up and coming artistes in eastern region.
Tee Rhyme the stylish rapper left patrons of the programme yearning for more after his performance.
The “Im flying” major hit maker thrilled fans with his flawless stagecraft with his hits back to back at Jackson Park
