TOP STORIES
i forgive my enemies but i dont forget their namesBy: [email protected]
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3968
|4.4012
|Euro
|5.2644
|5.2676
|Pound Sterling
|5.6798
|5.6864
|Swiss Franc
|4.6054
|4.6073
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5195
|3.5227
|S/African Rand
|0.3372
|0.3373
|Australian Dollar
|3.4965
|3.5028
Music: Yung King—Osuofia Ft. St (Prod.By Tizzy) @Yungking8400
Tyke aka Yung king, the OGINI BU ORU crooner is back with another hit OSUOFIA, now teamed with ST & extraordinary producer Tizzy on the beat.
Tyke is still a free agent contact management
Follow on Twitter:
Yungking8400
Download taglink:
https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/245995
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
New Release