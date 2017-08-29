modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Ghana's Darkovibes' Makes Vogue Feature

DC Leakers
47 minutes ago | Art & Culture

Fast-rising Ghanaian artist – Darkovibes; made news online as he among others were granted a feature in the prestigious fashion and style magazine – VOGUE (USA) at the just ended #ChalewoteFestival.

Vogue is an American fashion and lifestyle magazine made up of many branches including fashion, beauty, culture, living, and runway. Vogue began as a weekly newspaper in 1892 in the United States, before becoming a monthly publication after a few years. The last Ghanaian to get a feature in Vogue was British-Ghanaian Artist Lynette Yiadom-Boakye.

In Vogue’s recent edition, Intrigued by his unique cutting-edge fashion sense and poise; reporters & writers from the magazine indulged Darkovibes in talks about his fashion, style & music.

Other artists that were featured include Mr. Eazi, RJZ and a few other outstanding phenomenal acts.

Darkovibes has received a few notable applauds from people and industries of prominence since his career kick-started in 2016. Being granted a feature in VOGUE has been the highest point of Darkovibes’ career thus far.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

Art & Culture

TOP STORIES

NDC summons emergency meeting over Asiedu Nketia's 'gun attack'

3 hours ago

Gun-wielding land-guards burn down Church at Spintex [Photos]

4 hours ago

quot-img-1The Biggest Decision a Woman can make is to select a Proper Man

By: Nana Kwame ( London) quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.39684.4012
Euro5.26445.2676
Pound Sterling5.67985.6864
Swiss Franc4.60544.6073
Canadian Dollar3.51953.5227
S/African Rand0.33720.3373
Australian Dollar3.49653.5028
body-container-line