TOP STORIES
The Biggest Decision a Woman can make is to select a Proper ManBy: Nana Kwame ( London)
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3968
|4.4012
|Euro
|5.2644
|5.2676
|Pound Sterling
|5.6798
|5.6864
|Swiss Franc
|4.6054
|4.6073
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5195
|3.5227
|S/African Rand
|0.3372
|0.3373
|Australian Dollar
|3.4965
|3.5028
Ghana's Darkovibes' Makes Vogue Feature
Fast-rising Ghanaian artist – Darkovibes; made news online as he among others were granted a feature in the prestigious fashion and style magazine – VOGUE (USA) at the just ended #ChalewoteFestival.
Vogue is an American fashion and lifestyle magazine made up of many branches including fashion, beauty, culture, living, and runway. Vogue began as a weekly newspaper in 1892 in the United States, before becoming a monthly publication after a few years. The last Ghanaian to get a feature in Vogue was British-Ghanaian Artist Lynette Yiadom-Boakye.
In Vogue’s recent edition, Intrigued by his unique cutting-edge fashion sense and poise; reporters & writers from the magazine indulged Darkovibes in talks about his fashion, style & music.
Other artists that were featured include Mr. Eazi, RJZ and a few other outstanding phenomenal acts.
Darkovibes has received a few notable applauds from people and industries of prominence since his career kick-started in 2016. Being granted a feature in VOGUE has been the highest point of Darkovibes’ career thus far.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Art & Culture