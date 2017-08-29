TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3968
|4.4012
|Euro
|5.2644
|5.2676
|Pound Sterling
|5.6798
|5.6864
|Swiss Franc
|4.6054
|4.6073
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5195
|3.5227
|S/African Rand
|0.3372
|0.3373
|Australian Dollar
|3.4965
|3.5028
DJ Vyrusky x Darkovibes—Mercy (AfroTrap Remix) (Prod. By DJ Vyrusky)
With Afro-trap enduring a renaissance , producers and disc jockeys far and wide are trying their hand at this style.
What better approach to get into it by taking some of your top choices and utilizing the fundamentals to tests.
Prolific and award-winning disc jockey DJ Vyrusky of Starr 103.5fm manages to turn one of the hottest trap joints from the Gold Coast into an authentic Afro-trap tune which is the fusion of Afrobeat and Trap music. Right here is the Afro-trap remix of Darkovibes' Mercy hit single.
This worthy of praise remake raves out the original's signature melodies and choral hooks with glitch-y synths effects. The energy on this is right and infectious . Take a listen to it and share your thoughts with us.
