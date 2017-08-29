modernghana logo

Rapper Xbeef Releases Official Artwork+Tracklist For “RHYME BOOK” EP

Xsquad Magazine DotCom
2 minutes ago | Music News

All is set for the official release of Xbeef’s Mixtape album “RHYME BOOK” EP as he has finally and officially released the official artwork and tracklist.

Xbeef before now have dropped 80% of tracks that made the much anticipated EP which is still trending and gaining Radio Airplays Nationwide

The Rapper added that the release of the EP was purposely delayed since last year to help him put things in other so as to make the album go rival in Online Stores and social media platforms.

“RHYME BOOK” EP is a Hip Hop Mixtape Album with 9 tracks.

See Tracklist below!
1. STREET PAIN
2. JEJE
3. DEUCE
4. DOLLA
5. FREEDOM
6. DOLLA (RMX)
7. I WISH
8. ISSORITE
9. SHOW DEM
FEATURED ARTISTES: MR. KAEY (1), RICHY B (2&9), EDDY BILLZ & YUNG SWAGZ (4), ROLEX DIMM (6), EVANS (7).

PRODUCTION/MIX CREDIT: DBLISS (2), MR. KAEY (3,&7), OLAH JAEY & XBEEF (4&6), LALA (8), RICHY B (8&9).

Following the officially release of the official artwork and tracklist; he latter announced the official date for the release of the EP which he said he said will be out on 23th September 2017, a day set aside for Akwa Ibom Anniversary.

“RHYME BOOK” EP drops on 23th September 2017, anticipate Worldwide and connect with Xbeef on Twitter/IG: @Beefrhymes

