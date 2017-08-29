TOP STORIES
No statue for the vanquished!By: Charles de Leusse
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3968
|4.4012
|Euro
|5.2644
|5.2676
|Pound Sterling
|5.6798
|5.6864
|Swiss Franc
|4.6054
|4.6073
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5195
|3.5227
|S/African Rand
|0.3372
|0.3373
|Australian Dollar
|3.4965
|3.5028
Rapper Xbeef Releases Official Artwork+Tracklist For “RHYME BOOK” EP
All is set for the official release of Xbeef’s Mixtape album “RHYME BOOK” EP as he has finally and officially released the official artwork and tracklist.
Xbeef before now have dropped 80% of tracks that made the much anticipated EP which is still trending and gaining Radio Airplays Nationwide
The Rapper added that the release of the EP was purposely delayed since last year to help him put things in other so as to make the album go rival in Online Stores and social media platforms.
“RHYME BOOK” EP is a Hip Hop Mixtape Album with 9 tracks.
See Tracklist below!
1. STREET PAIN
2. JEJE
3. DEUCE
4. DOLLA
5. FREEDOM
6. DOLLA (RMX)
7. I WISH
8. ISSORITE
9. SHOW DEM
FEATURED ARTISTES: MR. KAEY (1), RICHY B (2&9), EDDY BILLZ & YUNG SWAGZ (4), ROLEX DIMM (6), EVANS (7).
PRODUCTION/MIX CREDIT: DBLISS (2), MR. KAEY (3,&7), OLAH JAEY & XBEEF (4&6), LALA (8), RICHY B (8&9).
Following the officially release of the official artwork and tracklist; he latter announced the official date for the release of the EP which he said he said will be out on 23th September 2017, a day set aside for Akwa Ibom Anniversary.
“RHYME BOOK” EP drops on 23th September 2017, anticipate Worldwide and connect with Xbeef on Twitter/IG: @Beefrhymes
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Music News