Harbour City Records Refused To Renew Our Contract—Gallaxy
Music duo, Gallaxy, has opened up on their split with Harbour City Records. They said it was their former management that terminated the agreement and not them.
In their first public interview after the unfortunate split closely monitored by www.fnnewsonline.com with Berla Mundi on GHOne TV’s ‘Rythmz’ on Monday, August 28, 2017, the duo said, Harbour City decided not to work with them anymore for a reason best known to them.
They admitted being on the record label for close to five (5) years and were willing to continue their working relationship but things did not go as desired.
“Well, we don’t want to talk about this issue now. We worked with Harbour City for closed to five years and willing to continue the working relationship after the initial agreement ended. But our former management refused to renew it.”
The group ceased the opportunity to clear media reportage that they were the one who cancelled their agreement with Harbour City records when it was rather the other way.
“It was our former management that decided not to work with us anymore and there is nothing we can do about it. So we all came into a common understanding and moved on. We didn’t cancel the agreement as reported by some bloggers.”
They further revealed that, their new management is more of business minded than Harbour City Records.
The group made up of Kwesi Dav and Bra Chiky however, expressed their profound gratitude to Harbour City Records for harnessing their talents.
Music News