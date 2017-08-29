TOP STORIES
GHANAIANS ARE GOOD ACTORS. WORKERS PRETEND TO WORK WHILE THE AUTHORITIES ALSO PRETEND TO PAY THEMBy: FREDERICK ATO ARMAH
I Warned Burnaboy Not To Release GRIND Re-Up – A.I
Afrobeat singer AI says he warned Nigerian Dancehall artist not to release the re-up of the popular song Grind which he was featured by Y FM's DJ Vision DJ.
Speaking to Joel Orleans on the number 1 urban drive show #DRYVEONY, on Y 107.9 FM in Accra and Takoradi he told the host "They approached us that they will want to do the remix of Grind. So went ahead to do the remix and mastered ready for release, we were just getting business in order …… the next day we found out that he is releasing grind re-up (Chilling chilling)……. We went behind to tell them not to release the song and they went ahead to do it. "
When asked by Joel his reaction when he found out that he's been blocked on twitter by the like to party hitmaker he said " There was no reason why he blocked me, I still don't get it " he added
The Dryve is a 4 hours stretch radio program, hosted by young dynamic talented man JOEL ORLEANS with a different segment and awarding winning Disc Jockey DJ Micsmith from 3 pm to 7 pm every weekday.
Listen to the audio below:
