Organisers Of RTP Awards Grateful For Massive Response To Call For Nomination Filing

Isaac Kyei Andoh
3 minutes ago | Coming Events

Big Events Ghana Ltd, Organisers of The Radio and Television Personality Awards (RTP Awards) wishes to acknowledge and appreciate all Radio and Television Personalities who filed for nomination into RTP Awards 2017.

The over 6000 applications received this year is a record in the events history and an indication of the ever growing acceptance of the scheme by industry players and the general public.

As always, we will guarantee all stakeholders a credible and wonderfully organised event that will raise the bar in events organisation in the country and the entire continent.

The 7th RTP Awards is a test case for our quest to respond to calls from other countries on the African Continent to organise a similar one for their respective industry.

In view of this ambition: which will project Ghana in no small way, we call on Ghana's media to continue giving us the support that has brought the Awards this far.

As always, our doors are widely opened to the media and general public for interviews and enquiries respectively.

For interviews and enquiries, contact Rifkin Nii Dodoo (Head of Communication) and Isaac KyeiAndoh (Deputy) on +233 50 400 2011 and +233 24 426 0638 respective

