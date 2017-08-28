TOP STORIES
The issues of life are lessons for the livingBy: Isaac Tete Mante
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3962
|4.4006
|Euro
|5.2157
|5.2203
|Pound Sterling
|5.6632
|5.6697
|Swiss Franc
|4.5822
|4.5853
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5201
|3.5227
|S/African Rand
|03365
|0.3366
|Australian Dollar
|3.4931
|3.4982
Photos: Lucky Mensah, Praye, Nana Boroo, others perform for NPP
Some musicians over the weekend performed at two major events of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Central region.
The musicians, including Praye, Dada KD, Nana Boroo and Lucky Mensah, performed at the launch of the NPP’s One District, One Factory initiative in Ekumfi on Friday and the 25th Annual Delegates’ Conference in Cape Coast on Saturday.
\
Cape Coast
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
General News