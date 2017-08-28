modernghana logo

Photos: Lucky Mensah, Praye, Nana Boroo, others perform for NPP

MyJoyOnline
2 hours ago | General News

Some musicians over the weekend performed at two major events of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Central region.

The musicians, including Praye, Dada KD, Nana Boroo and Lucky Mensah, performed at the launch of the NPP’s One District, One Factory initiative in Ekumfi on Friday and the 25th Annual Delegates’ Conference in Cape Coast on Saturday.

Cape Coast

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com

