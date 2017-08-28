TOP STORIES
My Mother Almost Got Arrested For ‘Beating’ Me—Chantelle Asante
Chantelle Asante, co-host of the award-winning Celebrity Fanzone on GH One TV has for the first time opened up about her upbringing as a child in the United Kingdom.
Addressing issues related to how children are raised in these parts of the world and the social protections available to them, Chantelle Asante recalled how her mother once spanked her after school which nearly resulted in her arrest.
She recounted, “I was seven and I lost my school cardigan. It was around 3:30pm and I didn’t want to leave after school and the teacher was like,‘aren’t you gonna go home?’”“I lost my cardigan and my mother is going to beat me,” she replied.
True to her word, the beautiful presenter explained that her mother spanked her on the school premises after she was informed about the missing cardigan which prompted her school teacher to inform the police about the incidence.
Chantelle Asante explained that the police visited her home the following morning after the complaint from the school to verify the claims made by her teacher. She added that her mother was cautioned and was forced to apologise for her conduct.
“They came to the house to speak to me privately…and they came back the week after to observe how my mother behaved,” she disclosed.
Reports that one-and-half-year-old babyStephen Otcherein the Ashanti region got severely burnt after he was left close to a coal pot with boiling water has ignited the debate about social protection for children in Ghana.
Jessica Opare-Saforo, co-host of the show also raised concerns about how children are raised in Ghana calling on the State to do more to protect children.
“Is our social services active in Ghana? We must find ways to solve problems in Ghana like that. Someone should be genuinely interested in all these kids and how they kids are raised. People are just being left to take care of kids the best way they know how but, is the kid’s interest first, probably not,” Jessica argued.
It was reported last week that the one-and-half-year-old baby Stephen Otchere had been detained by authorities of the KomfoAnokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) over unpaid medical bills.
Celebrity Fanzone airs every Saturday, 9pm on GH One TV.
