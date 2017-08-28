TOP STORIES
Haywaya Dares Critics With Efya Video
Haywaya, the rapper who calls himself 'Hausa rap god', has returned with an official video for his inspirational song, 'Tamalady', featuring Africa's Neo Soul vocalist, Efya.
'Tamalady' is a word coined from 'Tamale lady', the rapper's creative way to preach about the hard work of women who migrate from the north to the south in such of greener pastures for themselves and their families.
Both Haywaya and Efya eulogised great women in our societies who are contributing to better the lives of others. The video was shot and directed on location in Accra by Jeneral Jay.
He dedicated the video to every strong woman out there when it was released over the weekend. The song itself was released earlier this year.
Haywaya is one of the country's rappers with mass following up north. He was first heard on a hip-hop song titled 'Bakukaiba' featured by BBnZ foremost artiste, E.L. He has since not given up on his music career.
