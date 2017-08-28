TOP STORIES
Gabriel Afolayan & Save Set To Release New Single Titled 'Beautiful'
TRMG Management Company Anticipate a new and classical joint from the unsigned act Inighen Smart Joefrey popularly known as SAVE.
SAVE is reportedly set to release a new single titled 'Beautiful' featuring Gabriel Afolayan.
Save which is known for hit like Lowo set to drop another hit banger title “ Beautiful ” which is produced by GWHEEN, Mixed And Mastered by KRISTALMIXX.
