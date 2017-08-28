modernghana logo

Gabriel Afolayan & Save Set To Release New Single Titled 'Beautiful'

1 hour ago | Music News

TRMG Management Company Anticipate a new and classical joint from the unsigned act Inighen Smart Joefrey popularly known as SAVE.

SAVE is reportedly set to release a new single titled 'Beautiful' featuring Gabriel Afolayan.

Save which is known for hit like Lowo set to drop another hit banger title “ Beautiful ” which is produced by GWHEEN, Mixed And Mastered by KRISTALMIXX.

