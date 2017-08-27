TOP STORIES
A Fool Alwayz Thinks He's DE BESTBy: eric young
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3962
|4.4006
|Euro
|5.2157
|5.2203
|Pound Sterling
|5.6632
|5.6697
|Swiss Franc
|4.5822
|4.5853
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5201
|3.5227
|S/African Rand
|03365
|0.3366
|Australian Dollar
|3.4931
|3.4982
Music Premiere: Dotman - Wo (Cover)
U & I Music artiste, Dotman, releases his version of Olamide's 'Wo' and it is banging.
The still-rising and already internationally acclaimed music maker definitely shows us another dimension of his music with this.
Listen, download and share
Download here:
https://my.notjustok.com/track/263891/dotman-wo-cover
