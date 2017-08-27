TOP STORIES
Life is real however to experience such reality is not to dwell on your life's struggles but to appreciate the little things in your daily lifeBy: Kwasi Appiah, Toront
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3962
|4.4006
|Euro
|5.2157
|5.2203
|Pound Sterling
|5.6632
|5.6697
|Swiss Franc
|4.5822
|4.5853
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5201
|3.5227
|S/African Rand
|03365
|0.3366
|Australian Dollar
|3.4931
|3.4982
Okokomi By Fresh Prinz 4X4
Vocals King and member of one of Ghana’s best music group (4×4) FreshPrinz brings us this hot banger title “Okokomi”. The song was mixed by ODB.
This song is surely record breaking and worth all the hype as we witness true talent in the highest level.
Download and Enjoy!!!!
