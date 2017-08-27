modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Okokomi By Fresh Prinz 4X4

K-Promotions <>
55 minutes ago | Music News

Vocals King and member of one of Ghana’s best music group (4×4) FreshPrinz brings us this hot banger title “Okokomi”. The song was mixed by ODB.

This song is surely record breaking and worth all the hype as we witness true talent in the highest level.

Download and Enjoy!!!!

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

Music News

TOP STORIES

A-Plus’ corruption claims baseless – Deputy Chief of Staff

4 hours ago

Give us peace else we’ll demand it – Anyidoho to NPP

6 hours ago

quot-img-1Life is real however to experience such reality is not to dwell on your life's struggles but to appreciate the little things in your daily life

By: Kwasi Appiah, Toront quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.39624.4006
Euro5.21575.2203
Pound Sterling5.66325.6697
Swiss Franc4.58224.5853
Canadian Dollar3.52013.5227
S/African Rand033650.3366
Australian Dollar3.49313.4982
body-container-line