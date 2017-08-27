modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
Fresh Joint: Jessay – Did You See | @RealJessay

Victor Chidex
2 hours ago

Resuming with his Free music series! Super talented Rapper Jessay Folarin, dishes this out to the people. This is an impeccable jam and mostly showcases self expression with relatable and quotable lyrics like “I’ll still go HARD the day I feature Mr EAZI”

”You like to play the NAIRA Bet?
I hustle for the DOLLAR and I Let the Naira Bet”

Jessay who’s fresh off filming 2017 Hennessy Artistry Cypher with #TeamVector and was used by Dj Jimmy Jatt on the first episode of the return of ‘Jimmy’s Jump Off’ has promised an official single next month.

Connect with this Next Rated kid on IG and Twitter @RealJessay

DIRECT DL:
https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/263988

New Release

