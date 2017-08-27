TOP STORIES
NERVER YOU CAUSE THE WICTH DOCTOR NOT UNTILL YOU ARE PROPERLY CURED OF YOUR ILLNESSBy: STEPHEN DURUCHUKWU
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3962
|4.4006
|Euro
|5.2157
|5.2203
|Pound Sterling
|5.6632
|5.6697
|Swiss Franc
|4.5822
|4.5853
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5201
|3.5227
|S/African Rand
|03365
|0.3366
|Australian Dollar
|3.4931
|3.4982
Fresh Joint: Jessay – Did You See | @RealJessay
Resuming with his Free music series! Super talented Rapper Jessay Folarin, dishes this out to the people. This is an impeccable jam and mostly showcases self expression with relatable and quotable lyrics like “I’ll still go HARD the day I feature Mr EAZI”
”You like to play the NAIRA Bet?
I hustle for the DOLLAR and I Let the Naira Bet”
Jessay who’s fresh off filming 2017 Hennessy Artistry Cypher with #TeamVector and was used by Dj Jimmy Jatt on the first episode of the return of ‘Jimmy’s Jump Off’ has promised an official single next month.
Connect with this Next Rated kid on IG and Twitter @RealJessay
DIRECT DL:
https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/263988
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
New Release