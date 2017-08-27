TOP STORIES
The Almighty God can be seen,but not by the ordinary.---deep.By: lamptey
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3962
|4.4006
|Euro
|5.2157
|5.2203
|Pound Sterling
|5.6632
|5.6697
|Swiss Franc
|4.5822
|4.5853
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5201
|3.5227
|S/African Rand
|03365
|0.3366
|Australian Dollar
|3.4931
|3.4982
Mr. Captain - Iya Mi (Prod By Glorious) @iam_mrcaptain
Shortly after the release of his buzzing single SHAYO, a song that has successful became a playlist hacker and chart topper, Mr Captain surfaces with something catchy for lovers of dance party music.
This is titled IYA MI (My mother), a lovely track with message that you can't resist but to put on repeat when you thinking of your mother.
ENJOY
DOWNLOAD LINK
https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/261409
