Mr. Captain - Iya Mi (Prod By Glorious) @iam_mrcaptain

SnowThaHypeMan
2 hours ago | Audio Report

Shortly after the release of his buzzing single SHAYO, a song that has successful became a playlist hacker and chart topper, Mr Captain surfaces with something catchy for lovers of dance party music.

This is titled IYA MI (My mother), a lovely track with message that you can't resist but to put on repeat when you thinking of your mother.

ENJOY
DOWNLOAD LINK
https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/261409

