"IF YOU DO NOT INTEND TO COMPROMISE, YOU DO NOT NEGOTIATE"By: NELSON MANDELA
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3962
|4.4006
|Euro
|5.2157
|5.2203
|Pound Sterling
|5.6632
|5.6697
|Swiss Franc
|4.5822
|4.5853
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5201
|3.5227
|S/African Rand
|03365
|0.3366
|Australian Dollar
|3.4931
|3.4982
Music: Ability - Happen To Anybody | @abilityofficial
Creation Music Presents the most anticipated song from the middle belt region coming from the young talented singer/producer “Ability”.. "Happen to Anybody” is a dancehall tune with catchy hook. Enjoy good music.
http://k003.kiwi6.com/hotlink/3dwhh4ll5m/Ability_-_Happen_to_Anybody.mp3
