Music: Ability - Happen To Anybody | @abilityofficial

JTwarrior blogger
2 hours ago | Music News

Creation Music Presents the most anticipated song from the middle belt region coming from the young talented singer/producer “Ability”.. "Happen to Anybody” is a dancehall tune with catchy hook. Enjoy good music.

http://k003.kiwi6.com/hotlink/3dwhh4ll5m/Ability_-_Happen_to_Anybody.mp3

