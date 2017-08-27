TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3962
|4.4006
|Euro
|5.2157
|5.2203
|Pound Sterling
|5.6632
|5.6697
|Swiss Franc
|4.5822
|4.5853
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5201
|3.5227
|S/African Rand
|03365
|0.3366
|Australian Dollar
|3.4931
|3.4982
Great Adamz Ft. OseiBoy - SEXUAL FEELING (Audio/Video)
Magic City Gang Music presents Great Adamz in the Box Motion Film directed visual for "Sexual Feeling," the OseiBoy-assisted single produced by Nicky with mixing and mastering credits going to Frankie Free; in just a brief statement, "Sexual Feeling" would easily come off as one of those numbers you get to listen to and would barely be able to differentiate the finish from the start as the tune is engineered such that fans and music pundits alike would barely be able to cast a doubt on the talent brewed within Great Adamz.
With his "Despacito (African Girl)" cover paving way for this new single, the Magic City Gang Music recording artiste surely is bound to string up a good run of form with more to come in due course of time; for now, listen up, watch and share your thoughts on "Sexual Feeling." | ENJOY!!!
