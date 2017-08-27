TOP STORIES
It is well to give when asked but it is better to give unasked, through understanding.By: roylexi.com
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3962
|4.4006
|Euro
|5.2157
|5.2203
|Pound Sterling
|5.6632
|5.6697
|Swiss Franc
|4.5822
|4.5853
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5201
|3.5227
|S/African Rand
|03365
|0.3366
|Australian Dollar
|3.4931
|3.4982
Ghana Dance Festival 2017 Presents September To Remember
The 2017 edition of the Ghana Dance Festival is set to kick off on the 1st of September at the Osu Oxford Street Mall, with a Grand Dance Concert open to all.
With over 16 exciting dance events scheduled within the 1st to 30th of September, and participation from both local and international dance groups, the 3rd Annual Ghana Dance Festival promises to be an exciting dance season.
The celebration will be marked with myriad of dance events, to cater to different needs and interest of the vast dance community:
Week 1: All Dancers Party, Grand Opening Concert, Ballroom Soiree
Week 2: Afro-Latin Congress (Salsa, Kizomba, Bachata, Tango, Chacha)
Week 3: Street Dance (Azonto/Afrobeats, Hiphop, Breakdance, etc), Praise Dance, Seminar
Week 4: Folkdance (traditional and highlife), Performing Arts
Week 5: Dance Battle and Sports (All Dancers Games)
Alongside these weekly programs, there will be dance workshops, and seminars to help dancers become better at their craft.
According to the CEO of the Ghana Dance Festival, Mr Robert Klah, “September, for us, has a new meaning. It means expression; it means dominance; it means art; it means showmanship; it means dance; and it means happiness. And we, in the dance community, would like to share this happiness with everyone. Our dancers itch as the drums beat with passion; the floor yearn for artistry; and the sound of the music seeks expression that only we can skilfully display. So for 30 days, throughout September, as we celebrate the 3rd Annual Ghana Dance Festival, allow us to show, you why God is a dancer. September is our month.”
The purpose of the Ghana Dance Festival is to promote dance as a creative arts discipline, alongside with dancers, and dance institutions. Thus all dancers are encouraged to come aboard and to participate in this grand celebration.
More information and updates on Ghana Dance Festival are available on the following social media pages: Ghana Dance Festival (facebook, Instagram, Twitter), or DanceteraTV (facebook, Instagram, Twitter), or email: [email protected] , or call 0242948455/ 0244611808. The events will officially be telecasted on Dancetera TV- the official mouth piece for dance in Ghana.
The Ghana Dance Festival 2017 is endorsed by the National Commission on Culture and Creative Arts and it is proudly sponsored by Yomi Yoghurt (Always Different, Truly Different). It is also supported in sponsorship by The BlackRide App,Malta Guinness, TV7, Cine+ and powered by Dancetera, Your Dance Channel.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Coming Events