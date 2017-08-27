TOP STORIES
IT'S NEVER TOO LATE TO DO THE RIGHT THINGBy: akoaso,HH Germany
MUSIC: Frosty—Cruise [@AY_FROSTY]
For tonight, we are on "Cruise'" with "Frosty" as he releases this smooth Single in due time. The Blanc Records artiste who recently released the astonishing Video to his already banging Hit "Lobatan" which featured DMW's Ichaba, turns it up with this one for the fun freaks.
Ayokunle Bakare, a.k.a Frosty from Lagos State has been making waves in the industry since his debut and neither shows any sign of back out nor sleeping on this. Enjoy this contemporary Hit produced by Frosty and Sholz.
https://twitter.com/AY_FROSTY [@AY_FROSTY]
https://www.instagram.com/ay_frosty [@ay_frosty]
DOWNLOAD LINK
https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/263187/by/pDODZiU2tq
Music News