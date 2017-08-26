TOP STORIES
Anybody who wants the presidency so much that he'll spend two years organizing and campaigning for it is not to be trusted with the office.By: roylexi.com
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3962
|4.4006
|Euro
|5.2157
|5.2203
|Pound Sterling
|5.6632
|5.6697
|Swiss Franc
|4.5822
|4.5853
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5201
|3.5227
|S/African Rand
|03365
|0.3366
|Australian Dollar
|3.4931
|3.4982
DJ Dee Money Releases 2017 Ultimate Naija Party 4 Hours Megamix
Chicago, IL. (Friday, August, 25th 2017) – Most recently DJ Dee Money released 36 of some 6of the biggest party songs released from Nigerian artists currently getting heavy spins by DJs across the world. With this new mix, DJ Dee Money will continue to blossom and will solidify what “hard work” truly means.
DJ Dee Money is a staple in the entertainment scene in Chicago and around the world. DJ Dee Money is your go to man to make it happen at any event around the world! If you are ever in Chicago, you catch him at events hosted by his entertainment company - www.dis-entertainment.com
In DJ Dee Money’s own words: “Passion, Hard work, Dedication & Consistency will equal success but you have to do all 3 all the time”.
Download Link:
www.mixcloud.com/djdeemoney
https://soundcloud.com/deejaydeemoney
Follow DJ Dee Money Social Media:
Twitter: @DjDeemoney II Instagram: @DJDeemoney II Facebook: DJ Dee Money
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Music News