Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3962
|4.4006
|Euro
|5.2157
|5.2203
|Pound Sterling
|5.6632
|5.6697
|Swiss Franc
|4.5822
|4.5853
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5201
|3.5227
|S/African Rand
|03365
|0.3366
|Australian Dollar
|3.4931
|3.4982
I Don't Worship God Through JESUS Christ—Choirmaster
Choirmaster in a latest interview has revealed he does not worship God through Jesus.
The award winning musician talking to Chaskele on the Punchlines segment on Happy FM’s Showbiz Xtra detailed;
“”What I mean in is, I pray through the god of music called Muses. I’m not saying those praying Jesus or any other person are not doing the right thing. All I am saying is that when I pray to that god of music called Muses, my prayers are answered quickly.”
Choirmaster added;
“Throughout my life I have dedicated myself to music but if I have to face God, I go through the god of music. From my experience all the prayers I send through the god of muses are answered.”
THE MOUSAI (Muses) were the goddesses of music, song and dance, and the source of inspiration to poets. They were also goddesses of knowledge, who remembered all things that had come to pass.
