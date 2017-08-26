modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

I Don't Worship God Through JESUS Christ—Choirmaster

RazzOnline
40 minutes ago | Celebrity

Choirmaster in a latest interview has revealed he does not worship God through Jesus.

The award winning musician talking to Chaskele on the Punchlines segment on Happy FM’s Showbiz Xtra detailed;

“”What I mean in is, I pray through the god of music called Muses. I’m not saying those praying Jesus or any other person are not doing the right thing. All I am saying is that when I pray to that god of music called Muses, my prayers are answered quickly.”

Choirmaster added;
“Throughout my life I have dedicated myself to music but if I have to face God, I go through the god of music. From my experience all the prayers I send through the god of muses are answered.”

THE MOUSAI (Muses) were the goddesses of music, song and dance, and the source of inspiration to poets. They were also goddesses of knowledge, who remembered all things that had come to pass.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

Celebrity

TOP STORIES

Kwabena Agyepong attends NPP delegates’ conference [Photos]

50 minutes ago

Special Prosecutor office will surely be created – Nana Addo

3 hours ago

quot-img-1You have not lived a perfect day even though you have earned your money, unless you have done something for someone who cannot repay you.

By: RUTH SMELTZER quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.39624.4006
Euro5.21575.2203
Pound Sterling5.66325.6697
Swiss Franc4.58224.5853
Canadian Dollar3.52013.5227
S/African Rand033650.3366
Australian Dollar3.49313.4982
body-container-line