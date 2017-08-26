modernghana logo

Music Release Network—Every Aboki

Austin Aigbe
39 minutes ago | Music News

Network is back with another unique piece and sound for the wise titled " Every Aboki " after his debut single "Akara".

Network is the winner of south South music award (best highlife) 2016, known all over south south for his parable award winning song Akara. He is currently the only artist of a new record label ( Power House Entertainment ).

Social Media Connect
Follow Him On Instagram : @OgaNetwork
Twitter : @NetwurkEvans
DOWNLOAD Link HERE : https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/260321

