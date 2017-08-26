TOP STORIES
What made the vulture bald is enough to kill the crow.By: ERIC NAKAAR
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3962
|4.4006
|Euro
|5.2157
|5.2203
|Pound Sterling
|5.6632
|5.6697
|Swiss Franc
|4.5822
|4.5853
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5201
|3.5227
|S/African Rand
|03365
|0.3366
|Australian Dollar
|3.4931
|3.4982
Listen Up: Obibini—‘Word In Town’ Prod. By Coco
Zylofon Media’s sensational music act, Obibini is out with another hot freestyle dubbed “Word In Town” under record label zylofon music.
The budding rapper who recently hit Ghana with yet one of the best rap songs in “The Statement” portrays his versatility on this one produced by Coco.
Obibini was recently spotted on set with Feli Nuna which indicates something is in the pipeline so stay tuned.
Check it out below….
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/obibini/word-in-town-prod-by-coco
Youtube:
