New Banger:TrapBoi Flame ‘Lifetime’ (prod by DatBeatGod) | @Gh Flame

Exclusive Boafo
3 hours ago | New Release

Ghanaian up and coming afro-pop musician TrapBoi Flame releases visual and audio to his much anticipated song titled ‘Lifetime’ in an exclusive interview with TrapBoiabout the concept of the song he said; the ‘lifetime’ song talks about some bad friends you’ll meet during a ‘lifetime’, some will be good and some will be bad but when you make it one day the bad ones are those who always come closer.

The afropop song has a rhythmic feel which will get everyone dancing when its release at parties, clubs and every event

The Dream Fame Music (TeamDFM)& Try2 Records recording artist featured EeiiNation on the ‘Lifetime’ song with production credit to ‘DatBeatGod

The video to track ‘lifetime’ is the first official video for TrapBoi Flame and was directed by MrBombastic under Dream Fame Music (TeamDFM) & Try 2 Records.

Watch, Download and share the video and audio below….

Connect with Trapboi Flame via
Facebook: Flame Dfm
Twitter: Gh_Flame
Instagram: Flame_dfm
Official Video:

Soundcloud link: https://soundcloud.com/flamedfm/trapboi-flame-lifetime-ft-eeii-nation-prod-by-datbeatgod

