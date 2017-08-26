TOP STORIES
Add Education To Your Talents—Kumawood's Akrobeto Advises
Ghana's comic actor, Akrobeto, known in private life as Akwasi Boadi, has advised those in the creative arts industry to polish their talents through education.
According to him, talents alone without education cannot help a musician or an actor to get to the highest level in the career.
Speaking to The Spectator at the launch of the maiden Atuu Festival over the weekend at the Golden Tulip Hotel in Accra, Akrobeto said "though I'm doing well financially and career wise, I would have been better off than this, if I were educated," he stressed.
According to him, the world was changing into a digital era, which required some amount of education to compete.
He therefore implored his colleagues to consider educating themselves, to polish their craft to catapult them to the next level.
"If for some reasons, we fail to be educated, then we should be able to educate our children," he said.
The Atuu Festival of Arts, is organised by the three Collective Management Organisations (CMOs), i.e Copy Ghana, Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO), and Audio Visual Rights Society of Ghana, (ARSOG).
It is aimed at showcasing Ghana's rich cultural through music, film, books, painting, and sculpture among others.
It is also aimed at creating opportunities for those in the Creative Arts and Culture Industry in Ghana by bringing home major industry players from around the world.
