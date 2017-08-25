modernghana logo

King Ayisoba Experiences Plane Crash Scare

Razzonline.com
36 minutes ago | General News

Legendary Ghanaian traditional artiste,King Ayisoba experienced a plane crash scare yesterday,24th August,2017 at the Kotoka International Airport after the Emirate plane which was suppose to convey he and his Kologo band to South Korea for the 2017 ACC World Music festival developed a mechanical fault.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Razzonline.com ,Ayisoba’s personal assistant Danlardi delineated that:

“The Emirate flight which King was suppose to travel in yesterday developed an engine fault..so we had to change his flight to Royal Airmaroc…King slept at the Airport looking very tired and frustrated but thankfully they left this morning without their luggage which is still in the Emirate flight”,

The show which would take place on the 26th,August,2017,in Gwangju(South Korea) will witness performances from some top acts from Europe and host country South Korea with King Ayisoba being the only musician from Ghana .

Ironically, this is not the first time the ‘I Want to see you my father’ hitmaker will be performing in an Asian country as he has already performed to a crowd of over five thousand music enthusiasts in China just a year ago.

The 2007 overall winner at the MTN Ghana Music Awards; has already performed thirty (30) shows in Eight(8) European countries this year.

