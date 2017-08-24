TOP STORIES
Binatone Pledges Skate Soccer Support
FLASHBACK: Line-up of Ghana's Rolling Rockets® and their Nigerian counterparts
Managing Director of Binatone Ghana Venu Babu has revealed that his company is committed to supporting and developing skate soccer in the country for the next ten years.
Announcing the program for the forthcoming International Unity Skate Soccer involving Ghana (Rolling Rockets) and Togo at the Interworld Product Ltd Head Office in Accra on Tuesday, he described the support as part of his outfit's efforts to take the sport a notch higher.
He told the media that “As title sponsor, we are committed to supporting the sports as much as we can for the next ten years.”
The Binatone boss added that “The next target after hosting Africa Cup of Skate Soccer in March, 2018 is to host the World Cup and the Para lympics.”
The Ghana national team of Skate Soccer side will host Togo on Saturday, September 2, at the Accra Stadium tennis court with the winner of the clash pocketing a mouthwatering ¢10,000.
After the Accra clash, the team will then travel to Nigeria in October before playing Niger, Cote d'Ivoire and Burkina with different prize package at stake before competing in the International Federation of Skate Soccer Africa Cup in Accra next year.
International Federation of Skate Soccer president, Albert Frimpong, noted that the target for the competition is to get the participating countries in the next AFCON adequately prepared before the competition scheduled for March 2018 in Accra takes off.
“Binatone coming on board as sponsors has really helped lift the sport to the next level,” said Frimpong
By Kofi Owusu Aduonum
