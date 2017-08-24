modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
I Have Work To Do… Sports Minister Replies Nii Lantey

Daily Guide
8 minutes ago | General News
Isaac Asiamah
Isaac Asiamah

Youth and Sports Minister, Hon Isaac Assiamah, has said in plain words that the amount of work that needs to be done gives him little time to lament.

He pointed out in an interview that his commitment to help the country in the sporting fraternity remains unchanged, and that excessive talking will not provide solution to the problems.

The sports chief indicated that righting the wrong in his outfit goes beyond running to the media and lamenting as some have portrayed.

And responding to claims by his predecessor that the country's football Association is rotten from the very first man, he said the Odododiodioo MP should rather report his claims to the Police for probing.

Mr Assiamah told Kasapa FM that “What measures did Nii Lantey take when people attempted to bribe him as he claims? “As far I'm concerned, you dare not attempt to bribe me.” I have been an MP for 12 years and a Public Accounts Committee Member for 8 years, so everybody knows my worth.”

He added that “I will not end my term as Sports Minister before I go on air to accuse anybody of bribing me. What he is alleging is a criminal offence and he should have taken action when he was in power.”

“As a minister, I have work to do and that is what I'm committed to; to help the nation Ghana. The job is not all about lamentation like how somebody made it seem in the past. I do not engage the media that much because there is work to be done and that is where my focus is.”

Nii Lantey Vanderpuye has alleged that some members of the GFA attempted to bribe him to toe their line while in office.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum

General News

