Football For Humanity Honours Kuwaiti Envoy

Daily Guide
8 minutes ago | General News
Hajia Inna ® making the presentation to HE Al-Failakawi
The Kuwaiti Ambassador to Ghana, His Excellency Mohammed Hussain Al-Failakawi, has been presented with the Humanity Magazine International Award for his contribution to the promotion of education in the country.

The honour done to Ambassador Hussain Al-Failakawi was in recognition of his tireless efforts in supporting educational endeavours in Ghana and  Africa, which is at the heart of his country's bilateral relations with the continent.

A certificate of honour presented to the envoy by the Publisher of Humanity Magazine International, Yahaya Alhassan said the award was “in recognition of your Excellency's unprecedented support for education in Ghana and your meaningful episode for the Football for Humanity campaign, a program of using the beautiful game of football for the promotion of peace, during and after elections in Africa.

Alhassan told the media in an interview after the presentation ceremony in Accra that the award was also to acknowledge the Ambassador's efforts in promoting sound friendly relations between the government of Ghana and the Government of Kuwait.

