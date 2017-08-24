TOP STORIES
Root Eye Vindicates Fatau Keita Over dancehall music brouhaha
After being trolled heftily by most music enthusiasts and entertainment pundits for indicating strenuously that dancehall music across the country is senseless ,one of the most dedicated Ghanaian dancehall/Reggae artistes; Root Eye has vindicated Fatau Keita.
It would be recalled that the Ghanaian Dagomba singer and songwriter, noted with the hit song ‘My Baby’ featuring Wiyaala; Fatau Keita Speaking to Ohemaa Woyeje on Adom FM’s ‘Work and Happiness,argued that Ghanaian dancehall music doesn’t tell good things about our music industry.
The young and talented singer who backed his claims by accentuating that Ghanaians are well-known for Hi-life music, urged Ghanaians to desist from listening to the Jamaican popular genre since he believes it doesn’t portray our culture or sell our music abroad.
Speaking in an inspiring conversation with DJ Roar, the host of Kumasi based Kessben FM’s Entertainment Cirkle via telephone,Root Eye vindicated Fatau Keita by indicating candidly that, dancehall artistes speak fake patois and are not doing the original dancehall music that can break into the international market.
Known in real life as Kwasi Nyarko-Ofei, Root Eye who is also the host of TV3’s Music Music show,delineating extensively on his assertion, quoted that:
“There’re certain elements that must be present in a song which has an effect on the human mind. The most important of all the elements happens to be the quality of the sound and the tone. Sadly, Ghanaians don’t pay attention to these critical elements in music…Shatta Wale could become the next big thing in Africa if he works on his sound right”,
Root Eye cited that, aside Stonebwoy’s “People Dey” which can be associated with the Jamaican dancehall,all the songs the dancehall artistes in Ghana are doing are nothing but Afro-dancehall.
According to him, rapping in Twi doesn’t make one a Highlife artiste which is similar to the use of fake patois by Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Jupita among others.
He concluded by advising for the use of our Ghanaian pidgin since that will make us do good Afro-dancehall to prevent the Jamaicans from laughing at our dancehall artistes for using fake patois.
Listen to Root Eye in the audio below!
https://soundcloud.com/user-168295290-700846614/root-eye-talks-about-fake-patoi-in-gh-dancehall
