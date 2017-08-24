modernghana logo

Music: Enlino - Kasala [@iamenlino] 

Lyrical4ces Dotcom
1 hour ago

Its about time we Turned up! Enlino takes it all to the Dance floor to cause ​"Kasala" fully equipped with an unfamiliar flow.

He comes through with this up-tempo potential Hit. When it comes to delivery Enlino is one good artiste that has not relented in dishing out good songs for his Fans. He teams up with Pedro on the Beat and Suka Sounds on the Mixed.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/iamenlino [@iamenlino]

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/enlinoofficial [@enlinoofficial]

DOWNLOAD LINK
https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/262367/by/PfTIyk8AnF

ARTWORK LINK
https://my.notjustok.com/track-image/19027/19027_89cb264a6f39cffa4c8b6e6f557927ccfc7871f425f44d81afa7a6384021c712.jpeg

#Rhythm #Rhymez & #Punchlinez
WWW.LYRICAL4CES.COM

Twitter | FaceBook | Linkedin | BBM | Instagram

Audio Report

