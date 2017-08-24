TOP STORIES
They who get entangled in their own net, die in dilema .By: Adwoa Ayamba
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3872
|4.3916
|Euro
|5.1808
|5.1844
|Pound Sterling
|5.6134
|5.6199
|Swiss Franc
|4.5438
|4.5465
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4929
|3.4963
|S/African Rand
|0.3319
|0.3321
|Australian Dollar
|3.4652
|3.4703
Music: Enlino - Kasala [@iamenlino]
Its about time we Turned up! Enlino takes it all to the Dance floor to cause "Kasala" fully equipped with an unfamiliar flow.
He comes through with this up-tempo potential Hit. When it comes to delivery Enlino is one good artiste that has not relented in dishing out good songs for his Fans. He teams up with Pedro on the Beat and Suka Sounds on the Mixed.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/iamenlino [@iamenlino]
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/enlinoofficial [@enlinoofficial]
DOWNLOAD LINK
https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/262367/by/PfTIyk8AnF
ARTWORK LINK
https://my.notjustok.com/track-image/19027/19027_89cb264a6f39cffa4c8b6e6f557927ccfc7871f425f44d81afa7a6384021c712.jpeg
#Rhythm #Rhymez & #Punchlinez
WWW.LYRICAL4CES.COM
Twitter | FaceBook | Linkedin | BBM | Instagram
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Audio Report