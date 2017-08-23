modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Men in showbiz are not trustworthy – MzVee

CitiFMonline
7 minutes ago | General News

Ghanaian dance hall/afropop artiste Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda popularly known in music circles as MzVee, has said she will not date any man in the showbiz fraternity.

Speaking to Yvonne Okoro on the 'Dinner With' show on GH One television, the silky–voiced singer disclosed why she is not interested in dating any man in the arts and entertainment circles.

When asked if she had dated any showbiz guy before, she answered in the negative.

“No. Because they are not trustworthy,” she quipped.

The issue of people in showbiz dating each other has been a huge one in the arts circles.

MzVee's latest 'Daavi' album is enjoying massive airplay in the Ghanaian media circles.

Watch 'Daavi' below:

By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

General News

TOP STORIES

Gh¢2.7m Missing At EOCO

2 hours ago

Nyinahin: Exton Cubic’s operations illegal – EPA

5 hours ago

quot-img-1Tough times don't last but tough people last.by Beatrice Acheampong.

By: unknown quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.38614.3905
Euro5.15685.1620
Pound Sterling5.62035.6282
Swiss Franc4.53294.5359
Canadian Dollar3.49763.5003
S/African Rand0.33240.3325
Australian Dollar3.47343.4805
body-container-line