Audio: Shatta Wale,Stonebwoy,Others Speak Fake Patois - Root Eye

Razzonline.com
6 minutes ago | General News
Root Eye
Root Eye

One of Ghana’s foremost dancehall/Reggae artistes Root Eye, has revealed that all Ghanaian artistes who claim they are doing dancehall are rather doing Afro-Dancehall and speak fake patois.

Known in real life as Kwasi Nyarko-Ofei, Root Eye who is also the host of TV3's Music Music show,in a telephone conversation with DJ Roar, the host of Kumasi based Kessben FM’s Entertainment Cirkle, accentuated that to sing fake patois in a song doesn’t qualify the song to be labeled as a real dancehall. Delineating extensively on his assertion, Root Eye quoted that:

“There're certain elements that must be present in a song which has an effect on the human mind. The most important of all the elements happens to be the quality of the sound and the tone. Sadly, Ghanaians don’t pay attention to these critical elements in music”.

Root Eye cited that, aside Stonebwoy’s “People Dey” which can be associated with the Jamaican dancehall,all the songs the dancehall artistes in Ghana are doing are nothing but Afro-dancehall.

Complimenting Shatta Wale for his unique style of doing his supposedly dancehall music, Root Eye indicated that the latter could be the next biggest artiste in Africa.He advised Shatta to work on the sound of his music.

Kindly listen to the full interview below!
https://soundcloud.com/user-168295290-700846614/root-eye-talks-about-fake-patoi-in-gh-dancehall

