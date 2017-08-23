TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3861
|4.3905
|Euro
|5.1568
|5.1620
|Pound Sterling
|5.6203
|5.6282
|Swiss Franc
|4.5329
|4.5359
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4976
|3.5003
|S/African Rand
|0.3324
|0.3325
|Australian Dollar
|3.4734
|3.4805
Fazaboss out with his Version of brainy beats Migraine Riddim titled "Good Love"
The dancehall leviathan who doubles as the FMN frontier "FAZABOSS" jump on the controversial MIGRAINE RIDDIM which is making waves in the dancehall fraternity. He titles this "GOOD LOVE" and mixed by Mr Guru.
The song is a love song that describes how important a sexy woman is to a man and it's dedicated to all females.
The name Fazaboss was given to him by his grandfather at very young age when he started his music career he decided to use that name as his stage name to honour his love for grandfather and music
He started music at the age of 12 but took it as a profession around 17 when he was still in high school. Professionally it all started with Gettin motivation from mavado
,vybz kartel ,popcan and hitting the studio recording his first demo and ever since been pursuing this dream.
Fazaboss looks at becoming a bigger household name in the Ghanaian music industry and the world at large!!
Listen to Fazaboss : Good Love https://soundcloud.com/fazaboss/fazaboss-good-love?utm_source=soundcloud&utm_campaign=share&utm_medium=facebook
