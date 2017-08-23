TOP STORIES
We didnt start from the bottom we started in the begininingBy: Lawrence
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3861
|4.3905
|Euro
|5.1568
|5.1620
|Pound Sterling
|5.6203
|5.6282
|Swiss Franc
|4.5329
|4.5359
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4976
|3.5003
|S/African Rand
|0.3324
|0.3325
|Australian Dollar
|3.4734
|3.4805
Wisa Greid To Rock Bergen International Festival In Norway
After successfully carrying the flag of Ghana high at the Ghana @ 60 Independence day celebration last March in Norway the country’ youngest budding hitmaker, Wisa Greid popularly known as Mr. Ekikime is set to rock the Bergen International Music Festival in Norway on 21st October 2017.
Information available to Ghanacreativearts.com, indicate that Wisa Greid will be the first Ghanaian artist to perform on the Bergen International Festival which attracts various international acts from across the world.
Known for his hit-tracks such as Mintsebo, I like your Cocoa, Slow Motion, One Side and many more Wisa Greid born Eugene Ashie says he is ready to take his music career to the top promising that he would make the best out of this opportunity to represent Ghana on such an international music platform.
Wisa Greid’s performance on the Bergen Interantional Festival coincidentally coinsides with his debut European Tour this year.
The artist is set to hit the road again with his debut European tour from October to December 2017.
Wisa Greid’s European Manager, Daniel Ashitey Quaye said the artist has a lot more shows in Denmark, Germany, Italy and Belgium during his three months tour.
According to him the Ekikime star will also do some recordings and video shoot for some of his yet-to-be released tracks during his tour.
Mr. Quaye known in showbiz circles as Ziga One added that Wisa will be performing as guest artist at DJ Naycha’s birthday in Vicenza, Italy on 27th October 2017 at Ca Di Dennis {Club di Dennis}.
Wisa Greid will also mount the same stage with Ghana’s self acclaim dance king Shatta Wale in Bergen, Norway on 3rd November 2017 and in Oslo on 4th November 2017 in support his fellow Ghanaian star’s performance on the ticket of the same festival. Wisa and Shata Wale’s appearance on one stage in Norway will be both artists’ first time performing together abroad.
Bergen International Music Festival is an annual festival embracing a wide range of musical genres and expressions, with musicians and music that cross borders both geographically and musically. This year’s festival is set for 19th to 21st October 2017.
His European tour has come at a time when the artist’s music has become the talk of town with massive airplay amongst the Ghanaian community in abroad.
Road Manager for Wisa Greid, Augustine Mark in a chat with Ghanacreativearts.com said, the artist has made tremendous strides in the music industry within the shortest possible time. He said all is set for the artist’s performance in Europe noting that the Bergen International Music festival will offer the artist massive platform to reach out to even non Ghanaian fans of the artist due to the varied music lovers who are set to attend the festival.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Music News