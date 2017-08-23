modernghana logo

‘African Legend Night’ Bounces Back

Daily Guide
53 minutes ago | General News
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Yvonne Chaka Chaka

This year's edition of an event dubbed 'African Legends Night' will take place on September 30 at the Banquet Hall of the State House in Accra, organisers have announced.

The 'African Legends Night', organised by Global Media Alliance, seeks to pay homage to music legends that have churned out good hits on both Ghanaian and African music scenes.

The objective of the concert is to stir up passion in young and upcoming musicians to work hard to attain the success that the legends have attained.

Viewed as the concert which brings the best of talents to Accra for an unforgettable night, 'African Legend Night' this year will feature an incredible line-up of local and international artistes.

Last year's event which was headlined by Yvonne Chaka Chaka attracted thousands of music enthusiasts, who were given more than their money's worth as they were treated to a show of a lifetime.

In its sixth edition, 'African Legends Night' has played host to great music icons from Ghana and other African nations.

Past editions have featured Ivorian Freddy Meiway, South Africa's Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Hugh Masekela, Nigeria's Femi Kuti, George Darko, Amakye Dede, Ben Brako, Ghanaian ace saxophonist Steve Bedi and many others.

By George Clifford Owusu

