New Music: Fresh Stuff From Jlyricz Tittled :Know You" @Iam_Jlyricz

1 hour ago | Audio Report

Gospel singer-songwriter, author and prolific writer, Jlyricz releases "Know You", the second single off his soon-to-be announced music project. The soulful Dancehall tune, is a plea for God's grace to quicken the hunger within him to know more of God. "This is the first time I'm writing, recording and releasing a song based on my current state and it's one of my most personal songs till date. This is just me talking to God.

I know there are others like me seeking to know more of God as we are becoming the person of Jesus.Let us keep pursuing, His grace is very much available."

Know You is produced by the uber-talented E-Mex who also produced his previous single Tell Me. E-Mex would also be handling a bulk of Jlyricz's forthcoming project.

In other news, Jlyricz, born Victor Akajiofor-Jones will be releasing his much-anticipated books; This Traffic In My Head (An Anthology of Poems in Pidgin and English) and Echoes Of Silence (A Collection of Stories and Plays) on Friday, August 25th. The books would be available in top bookstores and available for delivery nationwide.

Donwload link: https://my.notjustok.com/track/261869/jlyricz-know-you

Twitter: @iam_Jlyricz
Instagram: @iam_Jlyricz
FacebookPage: Jlyricz

