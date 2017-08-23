TOP STORIES
Before we talk about the "NO", we better talk about the "YES".By: akoaso.HH-Germany
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3861
|4.3905
|Euro
|5.1568
|5.1620
|Pound Sterling
|5.6203
|5.6282
|Swiss Franc
|4.5329
|4.5359
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4976
|3.5003
|S/African Rand
|0.3324
|0.3325
|Australian Dollar
|3.4734
|3.4805
New Music: Kaash—Sanitize Me ft Petrah (Prod By Tufreshbeatz)
After the release of his previous single 'Like The Way', Blac Kaash Empire foremost act, KAASH is back with another hit single, but this time it features the amazing voice of Manner Record female act Petrah.
The Nigeria/Ghana collaboration presents us with a soft tender tune which is definitely going to capture the heart of good music lovers.
Production credit goes to Tufreshbeatz and mixed and mastered by timmy. stream and download this masterpiece below and share your thoughts about it with us. Enjoy!
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Music News