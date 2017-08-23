modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

New Music: Kaash—Sanitize Me ft Petrah (Prod By Tufreshbeatz)

George Annor Ansah
20 minutes ago | Music News

After the release of his previous single 'Like The Way', Blac Kaash Empire foremost act, KAASH is back with another hit single, but this time it features the amazing voice of Manner Record female act Petrah.

The Nigeria/Ghana collaboration presents us with a soft tender tune which is definitely going to capture the heart of good music lovers.

Production credit goes to Tufreshbeatz and mixed and mastered by timmy. stream and download this masterpiece below and share your thoughts about it with us. Enjoy!

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

Music News

TOP STORIES

Minister, Atwima Mponua DCE Misled And Instigated Irate Youth—Ibra Mah...

52 minutes ago

Tax Holidays For Big Companies Must Cease

55 minutes ago

quot-img-1Before we talk about the "NO", we better talk about the "YES".

By: akoaso.HH-Germany quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.38614.3905
Euro5.15685.1620
Pound Sterling5.62035.6282
Swiss Franc4.53294.5359
Canadian Dollar3.49763.5003
S/African Rand0.33240.3325
Australian Dollar3.47343.4805
body-container-line